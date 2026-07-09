Rangers Get Major Reinforcements Ahead of Series Finale vs Angels

The Texas Rangers are preparing for the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels after splitting the first two games. The Rangers (46-46) took the first game 8-3 behind some late-inning home runs from Justin Foscue and Alejandro Osuna.

However, Texas suffered an ugly 13-1 loss to the Angels (37-56) on Wednesday. MacKenzie Gore was tagged for seven runs over five innings. The lone run scored by the Rangers was courtesy of a Kyle Higashioka solo home run.

As Texas looks to take the series, they'll get some significant reinforcements for the lineup.

Rangers Lineup for July 9th, 2026

Texas Rangers first baseman Ezequiel Duran celebrates with third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Justin Foscue (2B)

2. Wyatt Langford (DH)

3. Brandon Nimmo (RF)

4. Josh Jung (3B)

5. Jake Burger (1B)

6. Ezequiel Duran (SS)

7. Kyle Higashioka (C)

8. Cam Cauley (CF)

9. Alejandro Osuna (LF)

P: Nathan Eovaldi

Skip Schumaker welcomes back Wyatt Langford in the lineup. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on June 28th. It was his second stint on the IL this year.

Langford had a tremendous June, slashing .317/.371/.634 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. Texas is hoping that Langford can find his stride once more ahead of a pivotal stretch before the trade deadline. The corresponding move saw Josh Smith optioned to Triple-A.

The Rangers also inserted Josh Jung into the lineup after a three-game absence. The third baseman has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games. Having Langford and Jung back gives the offense a massive boost after a down night at the plate on Wednesday.

Who the Rangers Will Face

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas will face left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers, who has posted a 4.13 ERA over 18 starts. Detmers dominated the Rangers lineup on May 24th. It was his best start of the year as he threw eight innings and allowed one hit, one run, and struck out a whopping 14 hitters.

Texas is hoping to make some major adjustments this time around. Foscue will lead things off and play second base. He has been a lefty killer, posting a .348 batting average with four home runs and 12 RBIs against lefties. Brandon Nimmo and Osuna are the only left-handed hitters in the lineup.

Schumaker will turn to Nathan Eovaldi to help secure the series win. Eovaldi pitched seven innings and surrendered three earned runs with six strikeouts in his previous outing vs LA. He's had an up-and-down season, but whenever Texas needs Eovaldi to deliver a lengthy outing, he's answered the call.