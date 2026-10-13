How Cameron Cauley’s Top Trait Can Afford Rangers Patience with Development

Since the Texas Rangers selected Cameron Cauley in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft, scouts and player evaluators have been impressed with his mix of athleticism and offense.

The Rangers knew drafting him out of Barbers Hill High School in Mot Belvieu, Texas, that it would take him some time to reach the majors. In late June he finally got his first call up. And like most rookies, he struggled.

He played in 34 Major League games and slashed .207/.281/.345 with one home run and one RBI. He struck out 15 times and drew five walks.

As the Rangers transition to a different roster construction, Cauley has plenty of value, especially in one area Statcast measures that few in baseball can match.

Cameron Cauley’s 100% Trait

Cameron Cauley became the fourth @Rangers player ever to triple for his big league hit ... and it set up the game-winning run.



More the 23-year-old's memorable callup and debut: https://t.co/qaiiHCMWWC pic.twitter.com/Qh6ScApj1j — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 30, 2026

It’s hard to find a player with a 100th percentile ranking on Statcast. But Cauley has one — sprint speed.

He got on base just 17 times in the Majors — 12 hits and five walks. But Statcast measured his sprint speed at 30.5 mph. That put him at the top of the Majors.

As the Rangers attempt to get younger and more athletic, Cauley is a player that can fit into that desire. His speed allows him to cover significant ground in the outfield, get to the hole quicker on ground balls as a middle infielder and get around the basepaths faster than anyone on the team. It makes him a dangerous weapon as a pinch runner in critical situations.

He displayed plenty of that in the minor leagues. In three of his five minor league campaigns Cauley stole at least 30 bases. He spent 93 games at Triple-A Round Rock this season and stole 39 bases in 93 games. Even more impressive? He's savvy enough to pick his spots. He has stolen 178 bases in the minor leagues and only been caught 22 times.

Texas only scratched the surface of that potential in the majors. Cauley stole one base.

With Round Rock Cauley slashed .276/.366/.470 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI. He’s hit at least 10 home runs in each of his last four minor league seasons. He can hit — he just didn’t get enough reps in the Majors to show it. But he has nearly 2.000 career minor league at-bats.

He showed off his versatility in the Majors, too. He can play both middle infield positions and he played all three outfield positions, including 11 games in center field. Assuming Ezequiel Duran transitions from being the team's super utility player to being its starting second baseman in 2027, Cauley becomes part of a group of players that could compete to replace Duran as that super utility player.

Cauley still needs to show that he can hit at the Major League level. But his speed and defense are going to get him in the door next season at spring training.