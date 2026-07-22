Top Three Rangers Matchups in Lineup as Tyler Alexander Works as Opener

The Texas Rangers decided late Tuesday night that they would go with the opener format for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

This time, it will be left-hander Tyler Alexander opening for Cal Quantrill. Alexander has opened games before, but usually for Kumar Rocker. In three appearances as an opener, he’s allowed one hit and no runs in three combined innings. So he’s the right guy for the job.

Texas hopes this gives some help to Quantrill, who has been steadily less effective since he took Jack Leiter’s rotation spot. He gave up 11 hits and six runs in his last start against Atlanta. Texas selected Marco Gonzales’ contract on Tuesday, but used him in relief, so he wasn’t an option to either start or come in after Alexander.

The Rangers are facing a pitcher in left-hander Anthony Kay that only a few players have faced historically. Texas (51-50) is back in the lead in the AL West by one-half game over Seattle ((51-51). The two teams meet for four games starting on Friday.

Here is Wednesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 22, 2026

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Wyatt Langford

2B Justin Foscue

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

C Elias Diaz

CF Cameron Cauley

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

SS Nicky Lopez

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Starting Pitchers

Wednesday: Texas LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.79) vs. White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (6-4, 4.24)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers left fielder Alejandro Osuna. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Foscue: He’s never faced Kay and most of the Rangers in the lineup have never faced him. But given he’s a left-hander Foscue will be in the order again. He went 1-for-5 on Tuesday with left-hander Noah Schultz starting the game. He’s slashing .274/.338/.513 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. Against lefties he’s slashing .313/.397/.641 with five home runs and 14 RBI. He is batting just .200 in his last seven games.

Nicky Lopez: He went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Tuesday and that’s why the Rangers love using him against left-handed pitching. His average for the season is over .300, with a slash of .318/.348/.364. But he stays on the field because he’s even better against left-handed pitching with a slash of .375/.394/.375. Nicky knocks, as they say.

Alejandro Osuna: Chances are Osuna will be at the plate in some form on Wednesday as he went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. He hits left-handers well so the Rangers must ride the hot hand (he’s batting .455 in his last seven games). He is slashing .333/.385/.333 against left-handed pitching.