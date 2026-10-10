Two Rangers Veterans Have Surgery While Third Escapes Procedure

The Texas Rangers are trying to get a head start on 2027 and that means getting some of their veterans to have surgeries before the World Series even begins.

As reported by Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), shortstop Corey Seager and catcher Danny Jansen both underwent procedures earlier this week to correct health issues while third baseman Josh Jung won’t require surgery.

These are quick moves for a franchise that is preparing, like the rest of baseball, for what could be a protracted lockout of players if a new collective bargaining agreement is not agreed to by Dec. 1.

Texas Rangers Surgeries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the team's end-of-season press conference, president of baseball operations Chris Young revealed that Seager had been dealing with a bone spur in his arm for the latter part of the season. At the time, Young wasn't sure if Seager would need surgery.

He and the Rangers opted for the surgery which should clear the way for Seager to be ready for spring training whenever that may be.

The slugger is coming off his worst statistical season with a slash of .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI. He was on the injured list three separate times in 2026, twice with lower back inflammation and once with concussion-like symptoms. He has five years remaining on his 10-year, $325 million deal and now has 10-5 rights, which means he has a full no-trade clause if Texas attempts to deal him this offseason.

Jansen had a procedure to remove excess bone growth spurts in his right hand. The procedure had nothing to do with the right forearm strain that kept Jansen out of the lineup for more than two months.

Signed to a two-year contract last offseason, Jansen played in only 67 games and slashed .203/.296/.381 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. He is one of two Rangers catchers that is under contract in 2027, the other of which is Logan O’Hoppe, who is eligible for salary arbitration.

Jung received good news on the hand fracture that he suffered during the final week of the season. The fracture was on his right hand, the same hand that he injured in 2025 and missed three months after having two surgeries. If the fracture doesn't require surgery, it means the Rangers and their doctors are confident that the fracture will heal on its own.

Jung has already had procedures on his right hand and his left thumb, both for fractures. He missed more than a month this season with a left calf strain but still had the best slash line of his career. He slashed .299/.365/.462 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI.