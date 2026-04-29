Viral Video of Rangers-Yankees Fan Fight Takes Over Social Media

The New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers played nine innings of clean baseball on Monday. A few fans from both teams didn’t keep it clean.

In video that took over social media for most of Tuesday, fans from the Yankees and the Rangers got into a fight in section 133, which are the bleachers in right field above the Texas bullpen. The video went all over social media after the game.

Fans shot video from several different angles, and several social accounts took that video and spliced it together so fans could see it from every angle, including Rangers Nation on X (formerly Twitter).

The Rangers-Yankees Fan Fight

Every angle of tonight’s fight at Globe Life pic.twitter.com/JzmWtv6qvM — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@Rangers__Nation) April 28, 2026

Watching the video, it appeared that a Yankees fan appeared to be taunting a Rangers fan at one point in the game. The Rangers fan in a red T-shirt sitting next to the other Texas fan stood up and the Yankees fan took a swing at the Rangers ran but didn’t land it. The Rangers fan then swung at the Yankees fan and connected and set off a larger fight.

The Yankees fan fell into the seats a row behind him and the Rangers fan in the red T-shirt stood up and started swinging at the fan with what appeared to be a red plastic bat. The Rangers fan in the red T-shirt then straddled the row in front of him and went after the Yankees fan, threw a couple of more punches and the pair got locked up.

The Yankees fan and the Rangers fan in the red T-shirt threw several more punches at one another as other fans tried to separate the pair. Globe Life Field security and Arlington Police escorted four fans out of the stadium. The Yankees fan that originally started the fight could be seen walking out with a bloody face. No names were released by authorities.

The Rangers offered a statement about the fight to The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), which inquired about the fight on Tuesday.

“The Rangers prioritize fan safety and staff members responded in accordance with their training,” the Rangers said in the statement.

This isn’t the first time that a fight between fans was caught on video during a series at Globe Life Field. Back in September of 2024, several social media accounts caught a fight between several people outside of Globe Life Field. One fan wearing a red T-shirt threw the first punch. Fans in Yankees jerseys could be seen in the video, too.

Fight outside of Globe Life Field after last nights Yankees Rangers game pic.twitter.com/P8dhc3E3Tp — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 4, 2024

The series between the Rangers and Yankees ends on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams meet for the last time in 2026 next week for a three-game series in the Bronx.