In years past the Texas Rangers have used the Rule 5 draft process to protect prospects from other teams, players they believe can play a role in the Major Leagues one day.

On Tuesday, the Rangers took the unusual step of not protecting a single prospect from the Rule 5 draft. The Rangers did not select the contract of any of their prospects, which would have put them on the 40-man roster and protect them from the draft, which is scheduled for December at baseball's winter meetings.

Of course, there's a strong possibility that there will be no winter meetings this year. If Major League owners and the Players Association cannot reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1, then ownership intends to lock out the players. No new baseball business can be conducted until an agreement is reached.

That's just one of the reasons the Rangers might have decided not to protect any of their prospects. But there are others to consider.

Why Rangers Didn’t Protect Rule 5 Players

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker (55) watches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one thing, by placing someone on the 40-man roster they become a Major League player and become subject to the current CBA. That means if there is a lockout, those players can't return to their minor league affiliates to continue playing. Their development is stuck.

By not placing anyone on the Major League roster, the Rangers are prioritizing the development of those minor league players. Their CBA doesn't expire until the end of the 2027 season. No matter what happens at the Major League level, there will be a minor league season. And there will be games to be played so those players can develop.

The Rangers are clearly gambling that there will be no Major League Rule 5 draft in 2026, a bet that seems likely to come in. That's what happened the last time there was a lockout in the 2021-22 offseason. While there was a minor league Rule 5 draft, the Major League draft was suspended due to the lockout and there wasn't another draft until the 2022-23 offseason.

Plus, many of the players considered Rule 5 draft candidates are probably two years away from helping the Rangers. Pitcher Izack Tiger and outfielder Hector Osorio were the most-talked about names for Texas but both ended their seasons at High-A Hub City. Texas seems willing to expose them to the draft — if it happens — and hope no one selects them. That because if they do, they’ll need to be played on the 40-man roster immediately and make the 26-man roster on opening day or be offered back to Texas.

Finally, there is roughly three weeks before a potential lockout and the Rangers still have two open spots on their 40-man roster. Those are spots the Rangers are probably designating for free agents.

By not adding players they don't have to remove players to make room. Making room would require them to designate a player for assignment and thus potentially losing them on waivers.

Texas's decision to not protect anyone from the draft was likely about strategy and not about how they feel about those players’ futures. We'll see how that plays out in the coming weeks.