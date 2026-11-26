If there is no labor deal by Dec. 1, Major League Baseball will lock out the players. But the lockout has far-reaching consequences for the offseason.

It puts a pause on any MLB business, both at a league level and a team level. While minor league baseball will continue in 2027 due to a different collective bargaining agreement, other MLB functions that don’t involve players could be suspended, including the MLB draft and the international signing period.

Baseball America (subscription required) posted its Top 50 bonus board for the international signing period, which is supposed to start on Jan. 15. The site reported that if there is no deal by the start of the signing period it’s likely that MLB will suspend it.

MLB didn’t suspend the international signing period during the last lockout in 2021-22. But the circumstances are different this time. MLB wants to implement an international draft, which would render the current international signing processes unnecessary.

It would also keep the Texas Rangers from signing the two players Baseball America wrote that the franchise has targeted to sign.

Rangers International Targets on Pause?

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Baseball America, the Rangers are expected to sign two of the Top 50 players on the board. One is the No. 2 prospect on the board, Dominican Republic outfielder Miguel Grullon. That would put him in line for a bonus of at least $3 million. Baseball America’s scouts call him one of the most mature hitters in the class and he has World Cup experience with his home country.

The other potential signing is another Dominican Republic native, Eudy Alcantara, a shortstop who could fetch a bonus of nearly $1 million as the No. 41 ranked prospect. At 6-3, he has the physical attributes of the Rangers’ top overall prospect, Sebastian Walcott, who was the Rangers’ top signee in the 2023 international signing class and could play in the Majors next season.

If MLB gets its wish and implements an international draft, that could render the relationship building that Texas has done with Grullon, Alcantara and the other international prospects that the Rangers hope to sign in January nothing more than conversation. Teams use their academies in the Caribbean to scout talent, build relationships and close bonus deals like these.

An international draft would bring organization to the business of adding international players. But it would also change the paradigm of expectations in acquiring and developing international talent — and the investments that teams like the Rangers have made to land that talent over the years.