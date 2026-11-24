The Texas Rangers have roughly a week to sign free agents or trade players before Major League Baseball shuts down.

It’s not official but it certainly seems inevitable. MLB owners want a salary cap and MLB players don’t. Negotiations are far apart and this lockout seems like it will last longer than the last one during the 2021-22 offseason.

But, on the off-chance that everyone can agree on a new collective bargaining agreement that doesn’t cancel regular-season games, the Rangers are prepared — including their first wave of game promotions released on Tuesday.

Rangers Promotion Schedule

Post Malone! Peanuts! Peagle! Promos!



The 2027 Promo Schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/eEtI6ao3Qf — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 24, 2026

Some promotions are traditional. For instance, the Rangers will hand out 2027 magnetic schedules to all fans for their home opener on April 1 against the Athletics.

There will be plenty of bobbleheads, too. The Rangers will give away a Peanuts Snoopy bobblehead on April 3, along with an El Peagle bobblehead on April 30, an obvious nod to the Peagle logo from the Rangers’ first City Connect jerseys from 2023-25.

Other bobbleheads in May include Backyard Baseball Pudge Rodriguez on May 2, Star Wars R2D2 on May 4 (which will go to all fans), and Willie Nelson on May 15. The Rangers dip into current and former players later in the season.

Ezequiel Duran gets the bobblehead treatment on June 1 in honor of his Gold Glove. Franchise legend Nolan Ryan gets another bobblehead on June 15. Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre gets a bobblehead on July 30 commemorating his 3,000th hit. On Aug. 28, Elvis Andrus and Beltre will have a bobblehead together, no doubt with Andrus trying to touch Beltre’s head. Another bobblehead will be announced for Aug. 7.

Post Malone, who is from the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, gets a bobblehead on July 4.

Texas will give away a bomber jacket on April 19 and a ’90s jacket on Sept. 8.

The Rangers will reach into their past on Aug. 11 and give away replicas of their 1984 red jerseys, which featured the script Rangers across the front, along the lines of the script Rangers used across the front of the team’s powder blue jerseys for Sunday home games.

Whether the Rangers get to tap into these promotions is anyone’s guess. That will be up to MLB owners and players, who released new proposals on Monday. Those proposals didn’t seem to move the needed for either side.