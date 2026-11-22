Texas Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott will be playing baseball somewhere in 2027.

As a minor league player who is not yet a member of the Rangers 40-man roster, he is not subject to the MLB collective bargaining agreement, which is currently being negotiated.

If Major League owners lock out the players if no agreement is reached after Dec. 1, Walcott’s world will go on. Minor league players are on a different CBA, which doesn’t expire until after the 2027 season. Walcott is sure to play in the Rangers system in 2027, most likely at Tripe-A Round Rock.

Walcott and just wrapped up action in the Arizona Fall League, where he helped Surprise reach the championship game. According to Sam Dykstra, who covers minor league baseball for MLB.com, he spoke to Walcott during the AFL. As he told MLB Network during a recent appearance, Walcott emulates a current player as he tries to prepare himself to be ready for the Majors next season.

The Sebastian Walcott Emulation

How could Sebastian Walcott fit into the Rangers' mix going forward?@SamDykstraMiLB shares more on MLB's No. 8 prospect after seeing him in the @MLBazFallLeague. pic.twitter.com/BetJpNTPWw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 21, 2026

Turns out its San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr., whose father played for the Texas Rangers at one time. Dykstra reported that he’s not only the player Walcott is modeling himself after, but it’s perhaps the best comparison for Walcott’s Major League future. That included reshaping his swing during his injury rehab after internal brace surgery in February.

“He studied a lot of different swings during his downtime trying to elevate the ball more and one that he identified that he's trying to copy is Fernando Tatis Jr.,” Dykstra said. “Now that's a comp you're gonna hear often because both of those guys rocketed up through the minor leagues at young ages, they're both big bodied enough to maybe to move out to the outfield and display some athleticism out there.”

Tatis plays right field and is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove winner. In seven MLB seasons he’s slashed .279/.355/.505 with 177 home runs and 476 RBI. He missed the 2022 season due to an injury and a PED suspension.

Walcott finished the AFL regular season with a slash of .303/.351/.455 with one home run and 21 RBI. He split his time between designated hitter and shortstop. He also started the transition to being an outfielder, something the Rangers are going to ask him to continue to cross-train at in 2027.

He also made up for lost time due to the surgery for his injured right UCL in his elbow. While he missed half the season, he had an incredible second half at Double-A Frisco and Round Rock. He slashed .325/.401/.590 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games and helped the RoughRiders reach the Texas League playoffs.