For the past week all the talk around the Texas Rangers has been whether the franchise will trade some of their high-priced veterans.

During the MLB general managers meeting last week in Las Vegas, it became clear that the Rangers were at least listening on potential deals for shortstop Corey Seager. Pitcher Jacob deGrom could also be on that list.

The Rangers entertained the idea of trading him at the deadline to the Atlanta Braves before deGrom vetoed the deal.

During an appearance on MLB Radio over the weekend, Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker talked about the organization’s driving force behind the potential to make deals this offseason.

Ross Fenstermaker on Rangers Offseason

With rumors swirling in Texas, could times be changing for the Rangers?@Rangers | #AllForTX

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/2OJegCsoUo — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 15, 2026

Fenstermaker confirmed two things during the conversation. First, there is no edict to cut payroll this season. President of baseball operations Chris Young already confirmed the Rangers will operate with a flat payroll in 2027.

Second, missing the postseason with the current team is gnawing at the organization and it wants change.

“Generally what we’re open to is different ways in which we can build out a competitive club moving forward,” Fenstermaker said. There is no edict or need to reduce payroll in any way shape or form. But, as we examine missing the postseason for the last three years we've got to be open-minded to creating a different looking roster that we think can compete for the AL West and for a championship. When you have great players you're gonna get calls from other GMs around the league and it's our responsibility to receive those calls and be prepared to discuss it amongst our group and ultimately sort out what we think is best for the Texas Rangers in 2027 and beyond.”

Seager is the most likely player to be traded if the Rangers find a deal before a potential lockout on Dec. 2. Dealing him would get the Rangers out from under the final five years of his contract which is worth approximately $115 million. Logically, Texas might have to pay some of that down.

But in return, Seager could bring the Rangers at least three players, one of which should be ready to help them in the majors in 2027. Trading him would also open a spot full time for Ezequiel Duran at shortstop and open more competition at second base between holdover players like Cody Freeman and Justin Foscue. Creating competition at the Major League level is a priority Young presented in September.

But the priority isn't cutting payroll, even though dealing Seager would give the Rangers significant flexibility this year and beyond.