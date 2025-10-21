Rangers’ Top Prospect Could Break Through as Early as 2026
The Texas Rangers are coming off a very disappointing season. They missed the playoffs for the second year in a row after winning the World Series in 2023. The Rangers and Bruce Bochy parted ways at the conclusion of 2025, meaning there will be a new leader in the clubhouse in 2026. That new leader is Skip Schumaker.
Texas was smart to give Schumaker a full offseason to help build the team the way he sees fit. There are plenty of holes to fill in the lineup and on the mound, so it is not an easy task for their new manager. However, some of those holes can be filled internally.
Kennedi Landry, a Rangers beat writer for MLB.com, recently mentioned three prospects that might contribute to the Major League squad next year. No. 1 prospect Sebastian Walcott is one of the players mentioned.
Walcott's Path to the Big Leagues
At just 19 years old, Walcott spent the entire 2025 season with the Frisco RoughRiders in Double-A. He slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI and 32 stolen bases. Additionally, the infielder played both shortstop and third base. Looking at only the fielding percentage, Walcott was better at the hot corner, but his versatility in the infield makes him a huge asset for the team.
Walcott has not played any second base in the minor leagues, but it is reasonable to suggest he has the ability to slide to the other side of the infield if needed. However, considering he has not seen any action at the Triple-A level, he will most likely begin the year there.
The reason Walcott could reach the bigs is because of the injury history of a few key players in the lineup.
Corey Seager has dealt with his fair share of ailments. Since 2021, Seager has played more than 123 games just once. This past season, the five-time All-Star appeared in just 102 total games.
Now, when he plays, he is one of the best shortstops in all of baseball and a Gold Glove finalist, so do not expect Walcott to beat him out for a starting spot. But if Seager continues to get hurt, there is a path forward for Walcott.
Josh Jung is another player the Rangers have not seen a lot of. Jung played 122 games in 2023, 46 games in 2024 and 123 games in 2025. He is an above-average player, but the injuries are a concern. With both him and Seager routinely missing time, the Rangers could use Walcott's help.
Upper Management Wants Walcott in the MLB
Fans are not the only ones who want to see Walcott in the MLB. President of baseball operations Chris Young would like to see him at Globe Life Field sooner rather than later.
"The hope is that we can give him the time he needs to develop, and then he'll knock the door down when he's ready. My hope is that it's next year, because I think it would be great for our fans, and I think when he does get here, he's going to help us win," Young said per Kennedi Landry.
Walcott was recently shut down in the Arizona Fall League due to arm fatigue, so there is no need to rush him to the next level. Arm fatigue is not a big concern, but it was enough for the Rangers not to want to push him any further this fall.
With his health intact, Walcott will have to prove himself in Triple-A. He will also need to wait his turn behind Seager, Jung and even Marcus Semien. But Texas should be excited about the prospect they have waiting to make an impact in the big leagues.