4 Catchers Rays Can Target To Upgrade Behind the Plate This Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that many people will be keeping a close eye on this offseason. Historically not big spenders, it will be curious to see if that changes now that there is a new ownership group in place.
It could take a little while for the Rays to become major players in free agency, but there are some positions they will be looking to upgrade this offseason. President of baseball operations Erik Neander recently revealed that the team is going to look to upgrade behind the plate once again.
Right now, the only backstops on the 40-man roster are Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia. Prospect Dominic Keegan could be added to the 40-man roster to ensure he isn’t selected in the Rule 5 Draft as well. Veteran Matt Thaiss recently elected free agency.
That is something the team will assuredly look to change this winter. Who could they target? Here are four options Tampa Bay should pursue to upgrade its catching depth.
Danny Jansen
Signed to a one-year deal by the Rays last offseason, he was eventually traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. But he is someone that the organization should strongly consider bringing back for a second stint.
Jansen was productive for the team with an OPS+ of 96 through 73 games and 259 plate appearances. He hit 11 home runs and eight doubles with 29 RBI. His bWAR was an impressive 1.9. Solid defense was provided, too. He had +6 Defensive Runs Saved in 2025, which was tied for 12th amongst all catchers.
Overall, he had an OPS+ of 101 and 2.6 bWAR. It may take more than a one-year deal to bring him back, but it would be worthwhile given his familiarity with the franchise.
Adley Rutschman
Making a trade is another avenue Tampa Bay could explore. Making a call to their American League East rivals would make a lot of sense, given the current predicament they are facing behind the plate.
Rutschman hasn’t been productive since the first half of the 2024 campaign, but his track record before that was impressive. He is already a two-time All-Star, and even at his lowest this season, a 90 OPS+ and 1.9 bWAR would be a sizable upgrade over what they have received in recent years.
Alas, acquiring him likely won’t be cheap. The Baltimore Orioles aren’t going to give him away for free, especially to a divisional rival.
Victor Caratini
If the Rays are seeking a more offensive-minded option behind the plate, the Houston Astros' free agent would make for a smart target. He is coming off a productive campaign in 2025, producing a 101 OPS+ with a .259/.324/.404 slash line.
Caratini hit 12 home runs and 14 doubles in 386 plate appearances, knocking in 46 runs. A switch-hitter, he would provide the team with some versatility as someone who can also play first base.
Alas, his value is mostly tied to his hitting ability. He doesn’t offer much impact as a defender with -5 DRS as a catcher and -1 as a first baseman.
Joey Bart
The Pittsburgh Pirates make for a logical trade partner for Tampa Bay in their search for help behind the plate. They currently have Henry Davis, Joey Bart, Endy Rodriguez and Rafael Flores on their 40-man roster.
Even with Rodriguez and Flores receiving some action at first base, this is a logjam that needs to be cleared up. Spencer Horwitz played well enough in 2025 to have the starting first baseman’s job locked down. That means one of the catchers could be available.
It is hard to envision the Pirates throwing in the towel on Davis, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Flores was the centerpiece of the return from the New York Yankees for David Bednar.
That leaves Bart as a realistic target. While not as prolific at the plate in 2025 with an OPS+ of 96 as he was in 2024 with an OPS+ of 121, he would be a nice addition to the Rays. Under team control through 2027, he could grow with the current core that is emerging. He would also be a lot more affordable than someone such as Rutschman.