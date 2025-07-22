Rays Continue to Make History Despite Rough Patch
Even through a rough patch, the 2025 Tampa Bay Rays continue to etch their names in the history books.
According to OptaStats, the 2025 Rays are just one of three MLB teams since 1901 with 110-plus home runs, 125-plus stolen bases and a winning record through 100 games of a season. The other teams occupying this very short and prestigious list are the 1995 Cincinnati Reds and the 2009 Rays.
Through 101 games, Tampa Bay has a 52-49 record, 111 home runs and the No. 1 stolen base total in baseball at 130. It isn’t the first time the current club has joined the ranks of the 2009 Rays in Major League Baseball history. In June, Tampa Bay joined its 2009 roster to become one of four teams in history to compile at least 85 home runs and 100 stolen bases halfway through the season.
The Rays’ success on the basepaths primarily boils down to two players: Shortstop José Caballero and rookie center fielder Chandler Simpson.
Caballero and Simpson combine for 59 of Tampa Bay’s 130 stolen bags, which is just over 45 percent. Caballero leads the Majors with 32, and Simpson sits in a tie for fifth place with Kansas City Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at 27 each.
The Rays are No. 14 in MLB and 10th in the American League with 111 home runs. Five players on the roster have notched double-digit homers this season, with All-Star third baseman and 2025 Home Run Derby runner-up Junior Caminero leading his team with 25. Caminero’s 25 homers put him in a tie with Detroit Tigers All-Star left fielder Riley Greene for the third most in MLB.
Related Rays stories
- LAST-PLACE WHITE SOX CLOBBER RAYS: Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz just didn't have it on Monday night, allowing a career-high eight earned runs in an 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. ''It stinks when you're fighting for a playoff spot,'' he said. CLICK HERE
- BRANDON LOWE TALKS FOOT INJURY: Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe is dealing with his second injury in less than a month, but he told reporters Monday this his plantar fasciitis injury should not require a trip to the injured list. Here's his interview. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE