Speedy Rays' Jose Caballero, Chandler Simpson Make Franchise History
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have made a habit of compiling historical accomplishments before the All-Star break, and they've added another one to the list.
Rays shortstop/outfielder José Caballero, MLB's leader in stolen bases, and Chandler Simpson, the rookie leader in stolen bases, are the first pair of Rays players to reach 20 stolen bases before July since Carl Crawford (28 stolen bases) and B.J. Upton (24) in 2010. Caballero has 29 stolen bases, while Simpson has 22 through the end of June
Tampa Bay's lightning-fast duo is just one of two sets of teammates to achieve those numbers so far this season, joining Chicago Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker.
Caballero is on pace to become the fourth-fastest player in Rays history to reach 30 stolen bases, only behind Crawford in 2009 (48 games) and 2004 (66 games) and Upton in 2009 (83 games). Moreover, his next steal will mark the 100th of his young career.
Simpson's dominance on the base paths is putting him on a short list of Rays players as well. His 22 stolen bases are the third-most by a rookie in franchise history, trailing Rocco Baldelli in 2003 (27 stolen bases) and Randy Winn in 1998 (26 stolen bases).
For Simpson, it's all about staying aggressive.
"Just being relentless, just not thinking about the 10, 11, 12 feet back to first base but however many feet I need to get to second base or third base," Simpson said on Monday in the Rays clubhouse. "Just being relentless and knowing I got to get the bag by any means necessary."
The Rays lead the majors with 108 stolen bases. The Cubs are second with 100.
