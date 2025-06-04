Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Rasmussen Makes AL History By Tossing Yet Another Gem
When Drew Rasmussen took the mound against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, there was perhaps no hotter pitcher in baseball.
The righty made sure that stayed the case.
Rasmussen went 5.0 innings deep against the Rangers, holding his opponent off the board entirely while racking up eight strikeouts. The only damage he gave up was a single to Jake Burger in the third inning, all while the Rays went on to win 5-1.
Over his last four starts, Rasmussen boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.565 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, leading Tampa Bay to victory each and every time.
According to OptaSTATS, Rasmussen stands alone as the first and only pitcher in American League history to go 4-0 with zero runs allowed, 10 or fewer hits allowed and three or fewer walks allowed over a span of four starts.
Rasmussen's historic hot streak comes on the heels of a downturn in his season, when he went 0-3 with a 6.05 ERA, 1.293 WHIP and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings between April 24 and May 11. That proved to be a blip on the radar, though, especially considering he was 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA, 0.823 WHIP and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings prior to that brief dropoff.
As a result of his return to dominance, Rasmussen's 2.61 ERA in a Rays uniform is the lowest by any MLB pitcher since this day four years ago, minimum 300 innings pitched. He is 5-4 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.873 WHIP, 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.9 WAR so far in 2025.
