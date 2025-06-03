New Weather-Related Start Times For Rays in First June Homestand
TAMPA, Fla. — The rain clouds are rolling in, and the thermometer is starting to burst at the seams. It's June in Florida now, and we all know the weather patterns.
So do the Tampa Bay Rays and Major League Baseball. And since the Rays had to move outdoors to Steinbrenner Field this season, they've prepared for the summer weather. We've seen the front-loaded home schedule, and now as we roll into June, the next step kicks in, too.
We'll see it in this first June homestand, which starts Tuesday night with three games against the Texas Rangers. The Rays have moved first pitch to 7:35 p.m., pushing things back to avoid rain and get closer to sunset.
There's also a curveball in the schedule this weekend during the three-game home series with the Miami Marlins. Friday's first game of the series is the first of three this season that had to be moved to accommodate events at Raymond James Stadium. There's a Metallica concert Friday night, so the Rays are playing their only Friday afternoon home game all year. And we'll see the first of the 12:10 p.m. ET Sunday starts as well, to beat the afternoon rains.
So adjust your calendars and recording schedules accordingly. Here's the full schedule for this week at Steinbrenner Field, with projected starting pitchers, start times and — thankfully, easy to remember — TV information.
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Tuesday, June 3: Texas Rangers (Tyler Mahle) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Drew Rasmussen), 7:35 p.m. ET. TV: FanDuel Sports Network.
- Wednesday, June 4: Texas Rangers (Kumar Rocker) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Shane Baz), 7:35 p.m. ET. TV: FanDuel Sports Network.
- Thursday, June 5: Texas Rangers (Jack Leiter) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Ryan Pepiot), 7:35 p.m. ET. TV: FanDuel Sports Network.
Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Friday, June 6: Miami Marlins (Edward Cabrera) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Zack Littell), 1:10 p.m. ET. TV: FanDuel Sports Network.
- Saturday, June 7: Miami Marlins (Ryan Weathers) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Taj Bradley), 4:10 p.m. ET. TV: FanDuel Sports Network. Note: Evan Longoria is throwing out the first pitch on his official retirement day.
- Sunday, June 8: Miami Marlins (Max Meyer) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Drew Rasmussen), 12:10 p.m. ET. TV: FanDuel Sports Network.
The Rays have played 37 of their 81 home games already, and will be past the halfway mark already this season. They are 18-19 at home, but have won nine of their past 12 at Steinbrenner Field. They had two series — against the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins — that were supposed to be played in the middle of the summer, but were moved to earlier in the season to avoid the weather.
So the Rays will spend a lot of time on the road after Sunday. They will play 22 of their next 32 games on the road leading up to the All-Star break on July 14.
