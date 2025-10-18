Brody Hopkins Solidified Lofty Prospect Ranking With Rays Dominating on Mound
The Tampa Bay Rays have excelled throughout the history of their franchise, flipping established players into long-term assets. It is a cycle they continually go through and one that they always seem to get right.
Last year was a great example of how they operate. Outfielder Randy Arozarena had only two years of team control left after 2024. With his salary on the rise, the Rays decided to trade him to the Seattle Mariners, who were in desperate need of a lineup upgrade.
In exchange for their former All-Star outfielder, Tampa Bay received two prospects: right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins and outfielder Aidan Smith. The Mariners are certainly happy with how things turned out. Arozarena was an All-Star this year and Seattle is in the ALCS.
The Rays are certainly thrilled with the return package as well. Both players they received have made some noise this season, with Hopkins’s performance being especially noteworthy.
Double-A Montgomery is overflowing with starting pitching talent. They advanced to the Southern League Championship Series, where they were defeated by the equally loaded Double-A Binghamton squad, the affiliate of the Mets.
Brody Hopkins has solidified his spot as Rays top pitching prospect
The ace of the staff was Hopkins, who came into 2025 as the highest-rated pitcher in the Tampa Bay farm system. He will almost certainly garner some attention as a top 100 overall prospect with how well he performed.
“There’s still some refinement necessary, evidenced by his 60 walks, but he’s as athletic as anyone and still relatively new to pitching. He's forced his way into the Top 100 discussion,” wrote Adam Berry of MLB.com in a recent newsletter.
The sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Winthrop was electric in 2025. In his first season at Double-A, he made 25 starts for Montgomery, pitching 116 innings with 141 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.72.
It will be interesting to see what the Rays choose to do with him next year. He has breezed through the minor league system thus far, with Tampa Bay putting him right into High-A upon being acquired last year.
The 23-year-old certainly looks ready for the next challenge at Triple-A Durham after such an impressive showing in Double-A this year. No one would blame the organization if they wanted to see him harness his control a little more before the move, but that is what spring training is for.
If Hopkins shows improved command during the exhibition season, he should be ticketed for a spot in the Triple-A rotation. He has the stuff and makeup to be an impact performer in the Big Leagues if he can clean up a few things. Walks are the only thing holding him back currently.