Gameday Preview (Monday): Rays Look to Continue Winnings Ways in Series Opener vs. Twins
The Tampa Bay Rays are finally playing well at home in Tampa, but they start a stern test on Monday night against the red-hot Minnesota Twins. Here's our gameday preview, with starting lineups and pitching notes.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are on a five-game winning streak and seem to finally be finding their footing at Steinbrenner Field, their temporary home in 2025. But they'll face a big challenge the next three days, taking on the red-hot Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota is 16-3 since May 3, getting great pitching from both starters and relievers and timely hits as well. The series starts Monday night, with another night game Tuesday and a matinee on Wednesday.
Here are the details on the game:
How to watch Blue Jays-Rays
- Who: Minnesota Twins (29-23) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-26)
- When: Monday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun; MLB Network (out of area)
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Rays are favored on the money line at Fanduel.com at minus-118, and the Twins' money line odds are plus-102. On the run line, you can bet the Twins minus-1.5 at plus-162 odds, and the Rays plus-1.5 runs at minus-196 odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs.
- Weather: The forecast for 7 p.m. ET in Tampa calls for sunny skies with a temperature of 88 degrees. Sunset is at 8:19. Winds are out of the west at 9 mph, blowing out slightly to right field.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Twins batting order
- Ryan Jeffers DH
- Trevor Larnach RF
- Ty France 1B
- Carlos Correa SS
- Kody Clemens 2B
- Willi Castro LF
- Royce Lewis 3B
- Christian Vazquez C
- DaShawn Kiersey Jr. CF
Rays batting order
- Chandler Simpson LF
- Brandon Lowe DH
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jonathan Aranda1B
- Curtis Mead 2B
- Kameron Misner CF
- Jose Caballero SS
- Danny Jansen C
- Christopher Morel RF
Pitching matchup
The 29-year-old from Austin, Texas has never faced the Rays before. ...He has struggled a bit on the road this year, going 1-1 in five starts with a 4.97 ERA.
- ZACK LITTELL, Tampa Bay: Littell is making his 11th start of the season and his fourth ever against Minnesota. He's 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA. ... The 29-year-old from Burlington, N.C. lost his first five starts, but he's 3-0 in his next five and hasn't lost since April 22 in Arizona. ... Littell is doing a great job of closing out innings. Batters are hitting just .182 against him with two outs. ... The Rays are scoring only 2.88 runs a game for Littell, the fifth-lowest total in the American League. ... Four Twins in the starting lineup have hit homers against Littell —Larnach, France, Castro and Lewis.
