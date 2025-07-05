Gameday Preview (Saturday): Taylor Walls Back at Shortstop For Rays in Game 2 With Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Tampa Bay Rays have lost five of their past seven games, and they hope to turn things around on Saturday when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game weekend set.
Taylor Walls is back at shortstop for the Rays, a day after Ha-Seong Kim came off the injured list and played for the first time on Friday. But he left he game in the seventh inning with a calf injury, and is day-to-day now.
“We'll see,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday when asked when Kim might be ready to play. “It's going to be day to day. I think, with our roster and the versatility, we should be OK. Unfortunately, you feel for him, because he worked so hard to get back, but we'll just see how treatment goes and go from there.”
Taj Bradley has been up and down the past month or so, and he needs a big outing on Saturday. He's been working on things with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and is hoping to replicate his start on June 24 in Kansas City, where he pitched 6 2./3 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.
Bradley said it's more about fine-tuning things than doing a complete overhaul.
“Just still hitting on the same stuff we did,” Bradley told reporters on Friday. “You don’t want to get too forward and just think that you need to change the whole thing and get a whole new wardrobe going. Just the simple things.
"It takes time for things to come to fruition, and stuff like that. Just do everything you need to do in between the starts and stuff we’ve been working on to get me going well.”
The Twins are using an opener on Saturday, giving the ball to reliever Cole Sands first. He is 3-3 with a 4.63 earned run average so far in 35 innings. His season high in pitches in a game is 31.
Here's how to watch Saturday's game:
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (48-40) at Minnesota Twins (42-46)
- When: Saturday, July 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Twins are favored on the money line at HardRockBet.com at minus-110, and the Rays' money line odds are the same at minus-105. On the run line, you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-130 odds, and the Twins plus-1.5 runs at minus-165 odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Rays batting order
- Yandy Diaz 1B
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jonathan Aranda DH
- Jake Mangum LF
- Josh Lowe RF
- Taylor Walls SS
- Chandler Simpson CF
- Danny Jansen C
Twins batting order
- Byron Buxton CF
- Willi Castro 2B
- Trevor Larnach DH
- Carlos Correa SS
- Ryan Jeffers C
- Matt Wallner RF
- Royce Lewis 3B
- Kody Clemens1B
- Harrison Bader LF
