Rays in the Postseason? MLB Says Home Games Would Be Played at Steinbrenner Field
The Tampa Bay Rays will play their postseason games at George M. Steinbrenner Field should they make it to October, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
"Our rule has always been that people play in their home stadiums during the World Series. And I'm not of a mind to change that rule," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. "I understand it's a unique situation. It's different, but that's where they're playing. That's where they're going to play their games."
Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, which holds a capacity of 10,046, is the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Last October, severe damage to Tropicana Field caused by Hurricane Milton compelled the Rays to find a temporary home base for the 2025 season.
After negotiating a Steinbrenner Field lease with the Yankees, Rays staff members worked tirelessly to reinvent the minor league park in the team's image. Since arriving at Steinbrenner Field, the Rays (50-47) have sold out most of their home games.
They are 28-25 in Tampa, 22-22 on the road.
Before Tuesday's decision, discussions about where the Rays would host playoff games became a topic of national conversation.
"Steinbrenner Field, with its 10,046-seat capacity, could be viable for the wild-card round and Division Series," Ken Rosenthal, senior writer for The Athletic, wrote in a recent column. "But logistical concerns might force a move to a larger stadium if the Rays advanced to the American League Championship Series and World Series."
The concerns Rosenthal highlighted included the need for MLB to make thousands of tickets available to a variety of participants and stakeholders, the diminished gate receipts from playing in a smaller park -- and players receiving reduced postseason shares as a result.
The Rays have some work to do after the All-Star break to get back into playoff position. After going 2-8 in their past 10 games, the Rays have fallen to fourth place in the American League East, 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the wild-card race, they are 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot.
The Rays will return to play Friday, opening a six-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. Both teams are sub-.500 on the season.
