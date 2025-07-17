Rays Make Roster Moves Ahead of Return From All-Star Break
The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday announced the selection of right-hander Joey Gerber to the 40-man roster while optioning him to Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, the team moved right-hander Hunter Bigge to the 60-day injured list.
The move comes a day before Tampa Bay (50-47) returns from the All-Star break to face the Baltimore Orioles (43-52) in a three-game series at home. Bigge, who was hospitalized after being struck in the face by a foul ball against Baltimore on July 19, continues to recover from surgery to repair facial fractures resulting from the incident.
Selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 238th pick (eighth round) in the 2018 MLB Draft, Gerber, 28, made his MLB debut with Seattle on Aug. 4, 2020. In 17 games with the Mariners during the COVID-19 shortened season, he logged a 4.02 ERA with six strikeouts while allowing 13 hits, seven earned runs and five walks in 15,2 innings of work. On June 21, 2022, Seattle released Gerber.
The following month, the New York Yankees signed Gerber to a minor league contract. The Illinois product spent the next two years in New York’s minor league system before electing free agency last November and signing a minor league deal with the Rays on Dec. 13, 2024.
Gerber has dealt with a litany of injuries throughout his career that have cost him several seasons. He missed all of 2021 due to a herniated disc that eventually led to back surgery. Subsequently, 2022 and 2023 were lost to a forearm injury that led to Tommy John surgery.
After five years away from an MLB mound, Gerber looks to make his return with Tampa Bay. In 18 games with Durham, Gerber is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA while striking out 31 batters and allowing 14 earned runs in 25.2 innings.
After flirting with first place in the American League East at the end of June, the Rays stumbled into the All-Star break, going 3-9 to begin July and falling to fourth place in the division. Now 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place, the Blue Jays look to get back in the win column on Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET when they begin a six-game homestand with the Orioles.
Related Rays Stories
- CAMINERO FALLS JUST SHORT OF HOME RUN DERBY TITLE: At 22 years and nine days old, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero fell just short of becoming the youngest player in league history to win the Home Run Derby. However, he still made team history in the process. CLICK HERE
- RAYS' RASMUSSEN RELISHES ALL-STAR SELECTION: Baseball has paved a toilsome path for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen. Through all the hardships, he has continued to fight. Now, he's an All-Star for the first time in his career. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE