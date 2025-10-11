Rays' Outfielder Could Be Top 100 Prospect After Arizona Fall League
As the MLB Postseason continues on following a thrilling conclusion to the American League Division Series, the Arizona Fall League has also kicked off. For the Tampa Bay Rays, they have a number of talented players who have made the trip, and they are hopeful to see their prospects continue to develop this fall.
The Rays have one of the top farm systems in baseball once again in 2025, and this is a unit that on a yearly basis graduates key players to the next level. Due to their low payroll, this has been their formula for success in recent years.
Having a strong farm system is key to sustain success and Tampa Bay has been able to do that for the most part. Even though sometimes they are in a bit of a transition process like they are currently in, they are rarely a poor team. With some of their prospects in the AFL, the team will be hoping to see the continued development of some of their youngest players.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline recently wrote about Rays’ prospect Aidan Smith being a potential player who could crack the Top 100 prospects in baseball with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League.
Smith Shining in AFL
Even though it has been a small sample size, the talented outfield prospect of the Rays is having an impact so far. Smith came into the AFL as arguably the best prospect that Tampa Bay sent there and he is looking to build confidence and prove that he is one of the best prospects not only in their system, but in all of baseball.
In three games, he has slashed .364/.462/.545 with three RBI and a stolen base. In High-A ball this year, he played well, slashing .237/.331/.388 with 14 home runs, 59 RBI, and 41 stolen bases in 102 games played.
With the ability to hit for power and steal bases, there is a lot to like about the upside of Smith as a player. The 21-year-old has already been in the conversation to join the Top 100 prospects, and a strong AFL might be what pushes him into the mix.
This would be an excellent sign for Tampa Bay to be able to get another prospect on the elusive list and further strengthen their farm system. As the AFL continues on, Smith will be a name to keep an eye on after his hot start.