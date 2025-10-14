Rays Should Look to Add Veteran At This Key Position During Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays are starting to plan out what their offseason is going to look like, and they have a couple of questions that the team will need to figure out this winter. Coming off finishing under .500, it was a bit of a frustrating year for the franchise.
Despite finishing eight games under .500, this was a team that had a positive run differential in 2025, which usually translates to a winning record. That wasn’t the case for the Rays, and it felt like this was a team that was better than their record indicated.
Since the team might have been better than their record indicated, the front office might look to fine tune some areas that could use some help. There are a few of these positions that Tampa Bay needs to figure out, but one is always key.
Should the Rays Add a Veteran Starter?
The starting rotation for Tampa Bay was mostly solid in 2025 and right around the middle of the pack in the Majors in terms of team ERA. This is a unit that will also be seeing the return of a key piece that could help take it to well-above average.
Southpaw Shane McClanahan is expected to be ready for spring training after not being able to pitch in either 2024 or 2025 for the Rays. As a two-time All-Star, a healthy McClanahan could be a game-changer for the unit. In 2023, he totaled an 11-2 record and 3.29 ERA. Getting in a proper offseason and spring training will be key for him after missing so much time, but the franchise is undoubtedly excited to see what he can do.
Furthermore, the emergence of right-hander Drew Rasmussen in the rotation was also a welcome sight in 2025. The 30-year-old was able to make 31 starts and had a 2.76 ERA in what was a career-year. Rounding out the projected 2026 rotation they will have Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz, Joe Boyle, and Ian Seymour.
With six pitchers projected to be in the mix, the depth of the unit is currently solid. However, there is no such thing as too much pitching in baseball, and it would be wise for the Rays to pursue a veteran starter who could provide some experience and eat some innings if need be.
While Tampa Bay doesn’t need to spend big on a front-line starter, adding someone who they can count on to stay healthy and provide depth will be important. The success of this unit in 2026 could rely on McClanahan being able to stay healthy and produce, but the team would be wise to add some insurance.