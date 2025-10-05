Rays Starting Pitcher Named All-Star for Triple-A International League
The Tampa Bay Rays have a lot of talented, young players who have emerged as contributors at the Major League level.
According to ESPN, the Rays had the 10th youngest roster in baseball at 27.5 years old. Their biggest star, third baseman Junior Caminero, turned only 22 years old in July and is already one of the most productive power hitters in baseball.
His compliment on the other end of the diamond, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, is another excellent building block. Don’t forget shortstop Carson Williams, one of the best prospects in the game.
On the mound, the Rays have a solid trio in All-Star Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz and Ryan Pepiot anchoring the rotation. Out of the bullpen, Edwin Uceta and Griffin Jax look like long-term anchors.
The best part of this for Tampa Bay is that there is even more help on the way. There is some impressive talent in their minor league system, including starting pitcher Joe Boyle.
Joe Boyle earned International League All-Star Team spot
Last December, he was acquired from the Athletics, along with Will Simpson, Jacob Watters and a draft pick in exchange for Jacob Lopez and Jeffery Springs. An impact at the MLB level hasn’t been made yet, but the future remains bright for the fifth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.
Boyle made 13 appearances in the Big Leagues this year, making nine starts, throwing 52 innings. He had a 4.67 ERA with 58 strikeouts.
Not the most prolific production, but Tampa Bay is going to give him time to develop with how dominant he was at Triple-A Durham this year. He was virtually unhittable in 2025, earning a spot on the International League All-Star Team.
Boyle was one of four starting pitchers selected. He was joined by Allan Winans of the New York Yankees, Mick Abel of the Minnesota Twins, formerly the Philadelphia Phillies and Robby Snelling of the Miami Marlins.
The Rays pitcher earned that spot with as impressive an 86 innings as anyone in the minor leagues produced. He had a 1.88 ERA with 114 strikeouts. There is only one blemish on his stat line: his walks.
Boyle issued 41 walks in Triple-A for a bloated 4.3 BB/9. It was something that plagued him in the Big Leagues as well, with a 4.8 BB/9. However, he didn’t find as much success navigating things to limit damage at the highest level as he did in Durham.