Rays' Top Prospect Poised for Breakout Season Following Strong Campaign
As the Los Angeles Dodgers await the winner from the American League to play in the World Series, the Tampa Bay Rays will be trying to be a contender in 2026. This was a team that had a positive run differential but somehow went eight games under .500.
There is certainly reason to believe that the team is going to contend if they run it back with a lot of their same talent from 2025. However, the Rays have a couple of veterans who are prime candidates to be traded, and they could look to move some of these players.
Tampa Bay has always done a good job of selling talent before they leave for nothing in free agency, and that will likely continue to be a formula for success. Due to this mindset, they have been able to accumulate a ton of talent in their farm system, and that has always kept them competitive.
Now, the next wave of talent for the team might be getting ready to make their impression in the Majors. However, they have some promising young players in the lower levels of their farm system as well. Adam Berry of MLB.com recently wrote about Rays’ prospect Aidan Smith potentially being a breakout player in 2026.
Smith Has Massive Upside
As part of the Randy Arozarena, expectations are going to be high for the young outfielder to be a contributor for Tampa Bay at some point in the near future. While his numbers might have taken a little bit of a step back compared to 2024, there was a lot to like about Smith’s game.
Defensively, he really improved and looked like a very capable center field in the minors. Offensively, the young prospect was able to slash .237/.331/.388 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. The impressive combination of power and speed makes it easy to understand why he is one of the top prospects in the system.
At 21 years old with a lot of experience in Single-A, Smith should be moving up to the next level in 2026 and getting a step closer to the Majors. He is currently the best prospect that Tampa Bay sent to the Arizona Fall League, and he has looked the part.
Seeing the continued development of Smith will be something to monitor for the franchise in the upcoming campaign. If he continues to develop, he will be a Top 5 prospect in their farm system.