Eric Orze Gearing Up For New York Mets Reunion Following Trade to Tampa Bay Rays
BOSTON — Eric Orze only took the mound twice for the New York Mets, but for nearly five years, that organization was his home.
The Mets selected Orze in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft, then proceeded to develop the right-hander in their own farm system. Orze made his big league debut in July 2024, finally making it to Queens, but he got dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays four months later.
Now, for the first time since he was traded for outfielder Jose Siri, Orze is set to return to New York and face off against his former team.
"Excited, for sure – lot of good people over there, lot of friends," Orze said Tuesday. "Baseball's weird, it's a small world. Everybody kinda pulls for each other until they're on the other side of the diamond from you."
The Rays are set to open up a three-game series at the Mets on Friday night. Orze should be available out of the bullpen from the jump, even though he has gone every other day since June 5.
In 21 appearances so far in 2025, Orze boasts a 1.37 ERA, 1.101 WHIP, 0.8 WAR, two saves and a hold. It has been quite the rookie campaign for the 27-year-old, who spent four seasons largely stuck in Triple-A.
Orze hardly faced the Rays' affiliate, the Durham Bulls, in that time, which is why said he was surprised the organization even knew he existed. But once the Mets' senior vice president of player development, Andy Greene, called him with the news, reality started to set in.
"That initial reaction of like, 'I'm not going back' was a little emotional," Orze said. "And then the first phone call I got from (manager Kevin) Cash, I was like complete 180 of like 'OK, now I'm excited. I want to come see you guys, I want to start working, let's get it going.'"
Orze and Mets third baseman Mark Vientos – who is on the injured list with a hamstring strain – were roommates together in Syracuse for two years. He also came up alongside catcher Francisco Álvarez, reliever José Butto, third baseman Brett Baty and infielder Ronny Mauricio, all of whom have made it to the majors themselves.
And while Orze noted that Álvarez may have a pretty good idea of what he could be throwing him, he said there hadn't been much trash talk in the buildup to the reunion.
"Honestly, the only (texts) I've gotten are like 'Miss you, can't wait to see you,'" Orze said. "There hasn't really been any of the back-and-forth about the games...I'm sure that's coming at some point. But a lot of it is just I'm excited to see those guys and they're excited to see me."
First pitch for the Rays' series opener with the Mets is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS DROP FINALE: The Boston Red Sox did all of their damage via home runs, going yard four times against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE
- MCCLANAHAN UPDATE: Shane McClanahan, who has been managing a nerve issue since spring training, is still working his way through the ailment and has some hurdles left to clear before he can rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
- KEY BULLPEN INJURY: Manuel Rodríguez has been a reliable force out of the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen since the start of last season, but Cole Sulser will have to take his place on the roster for the time being. CLICK HERE
You can follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.