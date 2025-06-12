Tampa Bay Rays Get Outslugged in Home Run Parade Against Boston Red Sox
BOSTON — For the first time in over three weeks, the Tampa Bay Rays have lost back-to-back games.
The Boston Red Sox held off the Rays' bats for the second night in a row on Wednesday, stealing the decisive series finale 4-3. Tampa Bay scored just four runs in the last two games of the divisional showdown at Fenway Park after putting up 10 in game one.
And while the Red Sox didn't get many ducks on the pond, they didn't need to in order to outpace the Rays.
Jarren Duran took Zack Littell deep on his very first pitch of the night. He worked out of a two-man jam to get out of the opening frame, only to give up another solo home run to Marcelo Mayer on his very first pitch of the second inning.
Mayer added another homer in the fourth.
Meanwhile, the Rays' offense was only able to plate one run after loading the bases with no outs in the second.
Yandy Díaz tied things up with a two-run homer of his own in the fifth, only for Abraham Toro to put Boston back ahead with a solo shot to straightaway center in the bottom of the frame. Josh Lowe nearly went yard in a 10-pitch at-bat against Walker Buehler, fouling two just outside the right field foul pole, but ultimately grounded out to first to end the seventh.
Buehler got credit for the quality start, allowing six hits, one walk and three earned runs in 7.0 innings of work. Littell fell just shy of that mark, allowing eight hits and four earned runs – all off homers – across 6.0 innings.
Both starters cleared 90 pitches, despite the barrage of home runs.
While Littell kept his season ERA at 3.84, he has now given up 21 home runs in 14 starts, or one every 4.1 innings.
The Rays wouldn't have even needed another home run to pull ahead late, considering they loaded the bases loaded even after José Caballero got caught stealing in the top of the eighth. Instead, catcher Matt Thaiss struck out and stranded three men aboard.
Tampa Bay went down in order in the ninth, dropping to 36-32. Three games now stand between them and the Red Sox.
Related Rays stories
- MCCLANAHAN UPDATE: Shane McClanahan, who has been managing a nerve issue since spring training, is still working his way through the ailment and has some hurdles left to clear before he can rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
- KEY BULLPEN INJURY: Manuel Rodríguez has been a reliable force out of the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen since the start of last season, but Cole Sulser will have to take his place on the roster for the time being. CLICK HERE
- LITTELL TALKS SOX: In the leadup to his start against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Zack Littell looked back on his five-day stint with the organization back in 2023. CLICK HERE
You can follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.