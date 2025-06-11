Tampa Bay Rays Ace Shane McClanahan Set to See Nerve Specialist As Recovery Continues
BOSTON — The Tampa Bay Rays' rotation has set itself apart as one of the steadiest units in baseball this season, and they have done so without Shane McClanahan in the mix.
The 28-year-old left-hander, who was supposed to serve as Tampa Bay's Opening Day starter in 2025, has slowly been working his way back from a left triceps nerve-related issue that popped up during his final appearance of spring training on March 22. He began playing catch again in May, then got through his first bullpen sessions in early June.
According to manager Kevin Cash, though, McClanahan is now scheduled to visit a nerve specialist. Earlier in the week, Cash told reporters that McClanahan was having a tough time dealing with pitching at less than 100%.
McClanahan missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2023. Before that, he was emerging as one of the top lefties in baseball.
Through 74 career starts, McClanahan is 33-16 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.105 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 8.8 WAR. He was named an All-Star in both 2022 and 2023.
At 36-31, the Rays have gotten by without their ace. Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, Zack Littell, Taj Bradley, Shane Baz and Joe Boyle have combined for a 3.70 ERA, 1.134 WHIP and 3.6 WAR so far this season, after all.
But if McClanahan can't return in late July or early August – as was recently suggested by president of baseball operations Erik Neander – he could be missed dearly come September and October.
