Speedster Chandler Simpson Getting First MLB Start With Rays on Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. — Chandler Simpson is really fast, and his mad dash through the Tampa Bay Rays farm system is over. The 24-year-old center fielder who stole 104 bases in the minors last year is getting his first major-league start Saturday when the Rays take on the New York Yankees.
Simpson is wearing No. 14, batting leadoff and playing center field for Kevin Cash's Rays as they look to snap a four-game losing streak. They're hoping to get a spark from Simpson, a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft who is considered the fastest man in baseball.
The Rays could use some offense. They've been shut out twice this week, losing 1-0 games to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and then again on Friday night to the Yankees.
"I'm excited, and excited for him to get his major-league career started here,'' Cash said prior to Saturday's game, which starts at 4:10 p.m. ET. "Hopefully he can impact us. Offensively, it's been a little bit trying lately and he's a guy that does a lot of things that can create havoc for defenses and pitching staffs with the contact and the speed, so we'll see how it plays.''
Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Pepiot — who is starting Sunday's game vs. the Yankees — made a rehab start in Double-A Montgomery last year and got to see the Simpson show first-hand. He was impressed then, and is excited now to see Simpson in action.
"I got to see it first hand in Montgomery. It was a walk the first batter of the game, stole second on the first pitch, stole third on the second pitch. It was like a free triple right there,'' Pepiot said with a laugh.
''I'm excited. He's exciting guy, he's fun and he's a super nice, fun, down to earth guy. He understands his role and knows what he's really good at. That's all you can ask. He's not a guy that's going to go out there and try to hit 50 home runs. You want him to put the ball in play and beat it out, and hit it in the gaps and get doubles and triples. I'm excited to see him fly around. Just try to get him out, you know.''
The Rays' outfield situation has been muddled right from the start of the spring. Richie Palacios missed time with a broken finger and then came back for one game Thursday, only to wake up with a knee injury Friday that might keep him out a month. Right fielder Josh Lowe (oblique) got hurt on Opening Day and center fielder Johnny Deluca (shoulder) went down last week. Both are on the injured list.
So Simpson, who hit .355 last yaer at three minor-league levels and was at .301 through 17 games at Triple-A Durham this season, is here to help. Wreaking havoc at the top of the batting order will be a good thing, especially for a Rays team that's struggling a bit, off to an 8-12 start despite playing 17 of their first 20 games at home in Tampa.
"Our offense is what it is right now. (Batting leadoff), we'll see how it goes,'' Cash said. Jake Mangum and Kameron Misner will start in right field and left field, respectively.
