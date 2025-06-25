Tampa Bay Rays Embark on Road Trip as League's Best Visiting Team
For the better part of the next month, the Tampa Bay Rays will be on the road. Apparently, at least so far, that doesn't look like it's going to be an issue.
Following Tuesday night's 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, the Rays improved to 17-12 in road games this season, the best mark in the majors.
Those numbers bode well for a team that will spend 69 of its last 103 regular season games away from George M. Steinbrenner Field. After two more games against Kansas City, Tampa Bay will travel to Baltimore to face the Orioles in the second of four series against their division rivals.
Afterward, the Rays will return home to finish June and kick off July with a three-game set against the Athletics before going back on the road for three straight series against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. The schedule is unbalanced because MLB switched two series with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels to avoid the summer rainy season in Tampa.
"We're a good ballclub," Rays catcher Danny Jansen said after Tuesday night's win. "Obviously, we know what we have ahead of us with all the road games, so we're taking it one pitch, one inning and one challenge at a time."
The story of the Rays' dominance away from home has been their pitching staff. Tampa Bay's arms own a 3.42 ERA and .223 average in road games, also the best in baseball.
As always, a highly productive offense continues to fuel success when the Rays have to play the role of visitor.
The Rays are posting a .249 road batting average, a top-10 mark in the majors and top-5 in the American League. Moreover, Tampa Bay's .315 on-base percentage is the fourth-best mark in the AL for away games and the 12th-best in the league.
After winning its 10th consecutive series opener, Tampa Bay looks to win the set against Kansas City at 7:40 p.m. ET. Now 44-35, the Rays are just one game back from the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.
Here are the American League's best road records so far through June 25.
AL Team
Wins
Losses
Pct.
Tampa Bay
17
12
.586
Detroit
23
18
.561
New York
21
18
.538
Seattle
21
18
.538
Los Angeles
21
22
.488
Cleveland
20
22
.476
Kansas City
19
21
.476
