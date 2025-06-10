Tampa Bay Rays Recall Mason Englert, Option Ian Seymour in Bullpen Shakeup
The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from Triple-A Durham, the club announced Tuesday.
Englert is set to provide reinforcements for a bullpen that has hardly had a breather as of late. Since the Rays' last off-day on June 2, their relievers have had to chip in a total of 28.2 innings, never going fewer than 3.0 across their last seven contests.
Despite Shane Baz lasting 5.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Tampa Bay's bullpen still totaled 5.2 innings of work in the 11-inning win. Closer Pete Fairbanks even got a rare chance in the eighth, even if it was in pursuit of a four-out save.
To make room for Englert on the active roster, the Rays optioned left-handed pitcher Ian Seymour to Triple-A in his place. Seymour tossed 2.0 innings in his MLB debut on Monday, so he was likely unavailable for the rest of the Red Sox series regardless.
Englert, 25, has pitched in 11 big league games so far in 2025. He owns a 6.00 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR on the whole this season.
Those numbers got inflated by Englert's last two appearances, though, when he allowed seven hits, one walk and seven earned runs across 1.0 inning. Before that, the righty had a 2.65 ERA and 1.118 WHIP. He also boasts a 1.42 ERA and 1.421 WHIP in Triple-A this year.
Englert joined the Rays via a trade with the Detroit Tigers back in February.
Tampa Bay will take on Boston again on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The longer Ryan Pepiot can last, the less of a burden will be placed on Englert and the rest of the Rays' available bullpen arms.
