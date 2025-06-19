Tampa Bay Rays Reliever Mason Montgomery Relives Epic Comeback Win Against Orioles
TAMPA, Fla— Facing an increasing deficit on Wednesday night, Tampa Bay Rays reliever Mason Montgomery knew it was time to lock in.
It was a feeling felt across the bullpen after starting right-hander Taj Bradley gave up six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. The Rays were down big, and any chance of a comeback largely rested on the shoulders of Montgomery and the other relievers.
"Yeah, I guess from the second inning, we were ready to go," Montgomery said in the Rays clubhouse on Thursday. "You lock in."
"We were told that anyone is probably going to go in, anyone and everyone, so get ready," Montgomery added.
The bullpen showed just how ready they were.
After Ramon Laureano's second-inning home run, Tampa Bay's relievers put on a show as five pitchers combined for a no-hit, no-walk performance over 7 2/3 innings. All the while, the Rays' offense was surging.
The goal for Montgomery and the other relievers was simple: get three outs.
"Yesterday, we just all had the same goal in mind," Montgomery said. "Like hey, we're all going to get one to two innings, so let's go out there and do our job, get three outs and give it to the next guy."
Tampa Bay's batting order totaled 18 hits while producing three or more runs in three separate innings en route to a furious comeback and a 12-8 win.
"It was pretty awesome, the offense coming through, putting four [runs] I believe on their starter and continuing to tack runs on like every inning," Montgomery said.
Montgomery pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout, giving him his first win of the year in an electrifying atmosphere.
"Yeah, it's exciting, man. Before I went into the game, I was definitely going crazy every time we got a guy on base," Montgomery said. "Whenever I came out is when we took the lead, and I was just going nuts in the dugout."
Related Rays stories
• RAYS STUN ORIOLES WITH RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK: It just didn't matter to the Tampa Bay Rays that they were down eight runs after two innings on Wednesday night. They just went ahead and scored 12 unanswered runs against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a franchise record in a 12-8 win. CLICK HERE
• RAYS INFIELDERS CLOSE IN ON ALL-STAR SELECTIONS: Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe continue to make their case for an All-Star selection as voting enters the final weeks. CLICK HERE
• RAYS CLOSE TO BEING SOLD: Patrick Zalupski has signed a letter of intent to buy the franchise, and former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski tells Foul Territory TV that he's been trying to do this for a while. CLICK HERE