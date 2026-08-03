Addition of Freddy Peralta Fills One Major Need for Rays Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have been very good this season, and with the trade deadline approaching, they have made a big splash.

With the trade deadline nearly here, the Rays looked like a team that would be very aggressive, and that has proven true early on. Tampa Bay has been able to acquire starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects.

With a deep farm system, the Rays sent Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre, and Gary Gill Hill. Of the three, Smith is arguably the prize in this deal, and the Rays were able to keep their top prospects.

This could be the first of many moves made by Tampa Bay, who have sent a clear message that they are going to be aggressive in trying to improve. Starting pitching was certainly one of the needs for the Rays, and that has now been addressed with the team landing the right-hander from the Mets.

Peralta Can Bolster Starting Rotation

Jul 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing out on Tarik Skubal, the Rays were able to bolster their starting rotation with the addition of Peralta from the New York Mets. This past offseason, the right-hander was a major acquisition for the Mets, but unfortunately, like most of the team, he has struggled.

This year, he has totaled a 5-9 record and a 4.99 ERA, which is obviously not what New York was hoping for when they acquired him. In 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers, he totaled a 17-6 record, 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched.

What has been the problem for Peralta at times this year has been the blowup appearances. He has allowed five or more runs in four starts this year, including a terrible 10-run performance against the Philadelphia Phillies in June.

However, while there have been a number of bad performances, there have been some good ones as well. In 12 of his appearances this year, he has allowed two runs or fewer.

Clearly there is quite a bit of talent there for Peralta, and the Rays will be hoping to help him unlock it on a more consistent basis. As just a rental for the remainder of the year, the right-hander will be joining one of the best starting rotations in the AL.

If Tampa Bay gets the good version of Peralta, they have added a starter capable of helping them start games in the postseason.