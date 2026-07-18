All-Star Slugger Could Be Excellent Trade Fit for Rays

With the second half of the campaign underway, the Tampa Bay Rays' hopes are high that they will be able to continue to perform well.

In the first half of the season, the Rays were one of the biggest surprises in baseball. This was a team that was not expected to do much this year and likely struggle in the American League East.

However, the team has done everything but struggle and instead has the best record right now in the AL. Going forward, it is going to be about keeping the best record for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but the team will also have to think about making some upgrades.

Even though they are the best team in the AL right now, others will be trying to improve as well. Within their own division, the New York Yankees are expected to be very active, and they also have some key players like Aaron Judge set to return in the second half.

With the expectations now being super high for the team, making upgrades seems very likely.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some All-Stars who might get traded. On the list was Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, who could make a lot of sense for the Rays.

Abrams Would Provide Massive Upgrade

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though there have been some inconsistencies early on in his career, when things are going right, there are few better shortstops in the league than Abrams from an offensive standpoint.

This season, he has slashed .275/.352/.510 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI. Abrams is well on his way to a career year and is a major reason why the Nationals have been an improved team.

It has been a bit surprising to see them seemingly being sellers with some of their young core. However, Abrams is going to be arbitration-eligible for the next couple of years, and perhaps Washington is seeking to sell high with him.

Due to him still being under team control at an affordable number, the price would be quite high for the Rays to be able to acquire him. However, they have a very strong farm system and could certainly pull off a deal.

Furthermore, due to him being affordable, he makes sense as a multi-year addition for Tampa Bay. Overall, while he might not be the most likely player to be traded, he would be a great addition for the Rays’ lineup and their quest to win the AL.