Rays Have Two Areas They Would ‘Love’ To Address Ahead of Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to play at a high level on the field, solidifying their standing as one of the best teams in baseball.

Given how successful they have been, they are clear-cut buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer. And, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), they are going to aggressively seek out upgrades.

Which positions are they targeting? The former MLB insider has revealed that the Rays are going to be on the lookout for another big outfield bat and a front-end starter to cement their starting rotation as one of the best in baseball.

“Don’t be surprised if they’re willing to trade one or two of their very best prospects to get it done. They’d love another big outfield bat or top-of-the-rotation starter,” Bowden wrote.

Rays should be aggressive ahead of trade deadline

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That could mean Theo Gillen, Brody Hopkins and Nathan Flewelling are all made available ahead of the deadline. Reportedly, they do not have a prospect who has been deemed untouchable, which means they are open for business.

It makes a lot of sense to be so aggressive. Tampa Bay has done a great job restocking the farm system with talent. Contending for a World Series is never a guarantee, but the team is in a position this year and should capitalize on the opportunity.

Adding another bat to help Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero would be smart. That trio can compete with any other threesome in the MLB, but production beyond them is sometimes sporadic.

Adding an outfielder would be ideal, but the middle infield production at the plate has been underwhelming, too.

Rays offense could use a little more punch

Jul 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) celebrates with designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the mound, the Rays have received excellent production from another Big 3: Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez. Adding another starter may not seem necessary, but innings limits are going to come into play.

McClanahan is pitching for the first time since August 2023. The last two spots in the rotation are held by Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, who both transitioned into being starting pitchers midseason from the bullpen.

Tampa Bay has been named as a fit and suitor for Tarik Skubal, and it would be awesome to see them pull off a deal for the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner.

Adding him to the top of the rotation would enable them to match up against the star-studded pitching staffs of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, two teams who could be in their way of a World Series championship.