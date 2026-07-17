Breaking Down Biggest Need for Rays With MLB Trade Deadline Approaching

With the All-Star break coming to a close, the Tampa Bay Rays will be getting set to replicate their success from the first half. However, there is always room for improvement, and the Rays should be seeking some help.

The first half of the season really couldn’t have gone better for Tampa Bay. This was a team that many expected to come in last place in the division, but have the best record in the entire AL instead.

To start the second half, the team will be playing a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on the road on Friday. Furthermore, they will then continue on the road to open up next week against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays have played extremely well against division opponents, and getting some more wins against their foes will only help them to start the second half. However, while the team is performing very well, there are a couple of areas that they could upgrade.

October baseball is different from the regular season, and if the Rays want to be able to win a World Series, it does feel like some help will be needed.

Beat reporters from MLB recently wrote about the biggest needs for each team at the deadline. For the Rays, while another starter was mentioned and perhaps another arm for the bullpen, the top need is to add a slugger.

Multiple Positions Can Be Upgraded

Jul 10, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) looks at the scoreboard during the third inning against Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding another hitter makes sense, but where they might seek to do so is the big question. The talented trio of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda, and Yandy Diaz are the anchors in the lineup, but pretty much everywhere else could use some help.

While the corners of the infield are set, up the middle could use help at catcher, shortstop, and second base. Furthermore, even though the team did try to address the outfield over the winter, this is also a group that could be improved.

With multiple positions that could be upgraded offensively, that will allow Tampa Bay to have some options. As a team that has exceeded expectations so far, the Rays have a real chance to accomplish something special this season.

They have entered the second half with the best record in the American League, and now they should be focused on making a couple of improvements. With a lot of talent in the farm system, they have all the tools to be aggressive. Now, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, they must seek some upgrades.