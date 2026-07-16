Rays' Top Need as a Buyer Before MLB Trade Deadline is Clear

Following a great first half of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays will be coming out of the All-Star break with the best record in the American League. Now, the team will have to think about ways to improve over the next couple of weeks before the trade deadline.

It has been a fantastic season so far for the Rays. This is a team that has been able to exceed all expectations and looks to be a real contender. If Tampa Bay keeps up their current pace in the second half, they AL could be running through their backyard.

However, while the team has been fantastic, there are always ways to improve, and the Rays will be trying to do that. When looking at the roster, there are some spots that it does make sense to pursue help, especially since teams like the New York Yankees will be trying to improve as well.

If Tampa Bay does look to get aggressive, they have a really strong farm system with both depth and talent to be able to pull off a move. Now, with the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away, identifying where to improve will be key.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays definitely being buyers this summer and their top need being to add some bats to the lineup.

Sluggers Wisely Seen as Top Need

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) makes a play at bat during the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there has been a lot of talk about the Rays making a big splash and trying to land Tarik Skubal, the more pressing need for them is in the lineup. This is a pitching staff that currently has three very good pitchers in Nick Martinez, Drew Rasmussen, and Shane McClanahan.

Even though Skubal is the caliber of player that would make any rotation better, more of the need for the Rays figures to be in their lineup.

Currently, the trio of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda, and Yandy Diaz is a strong one. However, they have multiple positions on the field that they aren’t getting a lot of offensive production from.

Second base could be one logical spot for them to try and improve. Adding a player like Ketel Marte or Luis Arraez would be a major addition, and either one of them would help the team quite a bit.

Overall, as Tampa Bay hopes to be the team to beat in the American League, being aggressive and improving before the trade deadline will be the top goal.