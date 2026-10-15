Bryan Baker Makes Rays Franchise History in Game 2 of ALCS

On Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field by a score of 3-1.

The victory for the Rays evened up the series after they fell into a 1-0 series deficit after a Game 1, 7-3 defeat on Monday.

Just five games into the postseason, Rays’ closer Bryan Baker made franchise history when he closed out Game 2 of the ALCS.

With Tampa Bay attempting to hold a 3-1 lead, Baker threw a 1-2-3 inning that featured one strikeout, locking down the save for the Rays on just eight pitches. It was his fourth save of the postseason, as he now has the most career postseason saves in franchise history.

Bryan Baker has been lights out for Rays

Baker pitched in all three games against the New York Yankees in the ALDS, recording the save in all three games. He did so without allowing a hit, walking one and striking out four in the Division Series to help Tampa Bay sweep the series.

He struck out one in his 1-2-3 inning against Cleveland in Game 2, as he has five strikeouts in four innings with a 0.00 ERA and 0.25 WHIP this postseason.

Baker not only accomplished this feat in a single postseason, but did so in the Rays’ first four wins of the postseason.

The veteran righty is also the first pitcher in MLB history to record a save in at least four straight appearances without allowing a hit since saves became an official stat in 1969.

Additionally, the 31-year-old has recorded 34 consecutive saves. Tampa Bay is now 89-0 in games that they have a lead in after eight innings, with Baker being a key reason for that stretch.

The #Rays are now 89-0 when leading after eight innings in 2026, and Bryan Baker has converted 34 consecutive saves. His fourth save in the postseason, a new franchise record.



Peralta. Clutch hits. Seymour.#Rays win 3-1 to even up the ALCS.



See you in Cleveland on Thursday. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 14, 2026

After closing out Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees, Baker was asked how he was feeling after recording the save in all three games.

"This is everything you work for right here, to play in situations like this and then get to celebrate with your buddies after,” Baker said.

When he was told that he was only the fourth pitcher in MLB history to save all three of his first save opportunities in the postseason, Baker credited the team for giving him the chance to pitch in these games.

“I would’ve had no idea. That’s incredible,” Baker said. “I’ve been saying it all year; this team has been so awesome all year and allowing me the opportunity to go out there in those situations. We play a lot of tight ballgames, so there’s been a lot of opportunities. Getting to throw the ball in the ninth inning and secure wins for this team, it’s an honor.”

Baker’s postseason career has gotten off to a stellar start, as he has already made franchise history. The Rays look to continue their success in the playoffs and win three more games to reach the World Series, hoping to give Baker more save opportunities to pitch in.