Bryan Baker Makes Rays History With Save Against Mariners

There have been a lot of bright spots for the Tampa Bay Rays throughout the 2026 season, with some players far exceeding expectations.

Everyone knew what the team would get from their Big 3 in the lineup: third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda. They have carried the offense all season long.

Drew Rasmussen cemented this status as an All-Star, earning a spot for the second year in a row. However, there were a few surprises on the American League All-Star Team along with him in fellow starting pitcher Nick Martinez and closer Bryan Baker.

Martinez continued the hot streak he ended the 2025 season on, while Baker’s ascension into one of the best closers in the MLB has come out of nowhere. And he put another feather in his cap against the Seattle Mariners, making franchise history.

What Rays history did Bryan Baker make?

Jul 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (47) reacts after beating the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Aug. 8, Baker was called upon to pitch the ninth inning of a 3-2 game and secured his 34th save of the season. As shared by Rays Communications on X, this was the 23rd consecutive save opportunity that he has converted, which breaks the tie that he held with Fernando Rodney, who had 22 straight saves in 2012.

This has been an incredible season for Baker, who struggled to make an impact upon being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles last season in exchange for a draft pick. He had a 4.75 ERA and -0.1 bWAR in 31 appearances and 30.1 innings pitched.

However, in 2026, everything has clicked. The Tampa Bay pitching development staff has done it again, turning the veteran right-handed hurler into as reliable a late-game option as there is in the MLB.

Bryan Baker has converted 23 consecutive save opportunities, surpassing Fernando Rodney’s 22-save streak in 2012 for the longest streak in franchise history. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 9, 2026

In 48 appearances, he has a 1.55 ERA and 2.0 bWAR, which is more than the rest of his career combined. He has pitched 46.1 innings and has 51 strikeouts to go along with a 272 ERA+ and 2.76 FIP.

That is one record for Baker in 2026, but he could certainly add a few more. He is 14 saves behind Rodney for the single-season mark of 48 saves, which was recorded during his historic season in 2012.

Baker is putting himself in the mix to have the best season for a reliever in Rays franchise history. A truly remarkable turnaround when taking into consideration he wasn’t expected to be the closer coming into the year, but ran with the opportunity when presented with it.