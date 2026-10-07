Bryan Baker Proving Regular Season Was No Fluke in MLB Postseason So Far

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees and are just one win away from a trip to the ALCS.

This season, the Rays were able to shock everyone on their way to not only winning the AL East, but having the best record in the AL as well. Many predicted Tampa Bay to come in last place, but pretty much right from the start of the season they were able to prove many wrong.

As expected with the Rays exceeding expectations as a team, they had many players do the same on an individual level. The starting rotation rightfully received a lot of attention with players like Nick Martinez having big years.

Furthermore, the lineup also had some players perform well, and the emergence of Junior Caminero helped take the lineup to new heights. However, while those two areas were key, the Rays are a team that always tries to have a strong bullpen.

This season, it was the emergence of Bryan Baker as the closer for the team. Not only was he able to take over the role, but he also ended up becoming one of the best in the league.

Baker Proving Regular Season Was No Fluke

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (47) reacts after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays were able to acquire Baker last year from the Baltimore Orioles, and his overall season in 2025 really didn’t indicate what was going to be coming this year.

Between both the Orioles and the Rays in 2025, he totaled a 4-4 record, three saves, 19 holds, and a 4.04 ERA. While the numbers weren’t bad, the 31-year-old has gone to a different level this year.

During the regular season, Baker totaled 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA. For the first time in his career, he was able to have an ERA under 2.00 and also a WHIP under 1.00.

With just 0.1 innings pitched in the playoffs back in 2023 for the Orioles, Baker came into this October lacking experience. However, in the first two games of the series against the Yankees, he has picked up right where he left off in the regular season.

In two appearances, he has recorded two saves and hasn’t allowed a base-runner. Having a great closer is a major luxury in the playoffs, and Baker is showing that.

While the save in Game 2 was a bit easier, a one-run lead in Game 1 certainly had some pressure with it. If he continues to pitch as he has, Tampa Bay should feel excellent about closing out games.