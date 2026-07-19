Creating Trade Proposal for Rays to Land Luis Arraez

The Tampa Bay Rays have not gotten off to a strong start in the second half of the campaign, and the red-hot Boston Red Sox are quickly becoming a problem in the American League East. However, the Rays are fortunate to have a nice lead in the division, but that shouldn’t stop them from looking to improve.

It has been a far from ideal start to the second half of the campaign for Tampa Bay, who have lost three straight games to the Red Sox. While the Rays are still in excellent shape at 15 games over the .500 mark, the team will be thinking about improvements with the trade deadline right around the corner.

As the team starts to think about being ready for October baseball, there are a number of areas that they could seek upgrades for. One that certainly makes sense is to get some help in the lineup.

An appealing option for the team could be San Francisco Giants All-Star Luis Arraez. Here is a hypothetical trade proposal that could get a deal done for Tampa Bay.

Jul 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez (1) reacts after drawing a walk against Colorado Rockies pitcher Jordan Romano (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rays Get: Luis Arraez

Giants Get: Trevor Harrison, Jackson Baumeister

In this trade, Tampa Bay is able to get an All-Star from the Giants that will make a nice impact on their lineup. When looking at the potential needs for the Rays, the lineup is arguably the top priority for the group to improve.

While this unit does have a star trio led by Junior Caminero, who could end up in the running for the AL MVP, the depth of the batting order has been questioned. There are many potential positions that the Rays could upgrade offensively, with the middle of the infield being one of them.

Arraez is having a fantastic season and is one of the best contact hitters in baseball. This season, he has slashed .327/.367/.454 with four home runs and 35 RBI.

As a second baseman, he would instantly provide the team with a major jolt in the lineup. Furthermore, in order to get him, Tampa Bay would have to part ways with some prospects.

In this hypothetical proposal, they send two of their top 30 prospects, Harrison and Baumeister, to the Giants. San Francisco is looking to reset a bit, and getting two pitching prospects from the Rays would help with that.

Overall, this deal is seemingly fair and makes sense for both sides with the trade deadline quickly approaching.