Giants Infielder Is Best Trade Match for Rays Addressing Weakness

The Tampa Bay Rays proved time and time again during the first half of the MLB regular season that they are one of the best teams in baseball.

However, to hold off the New York Yankees in the American League East and truly challenge for a World Series title, there are a few weaknesses that have to be addressed. Arguably, the most important is their lineup, specifically, up the middle.

The Rays haven’t gotten much offensive production from the middle infield or shortstop, making it an obvious area to upgrade ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Cedric Mullins has shown some signs of life in center field, but he has left a lot to be desired along with shortstop with Taylor Walls, and no one was going to be able to replicate what Brandon Lowe had been providing.

Armed with a deep farm system, Tampa Bay has the assets to make several additions if they so choose. As shared by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the ideal match for them would be San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez.

Luis Arraez is the perfect match for the Rays on the trade market

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) tosses his bat after drawing a walk against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran has had a strong bounce-back campaign in 2026. He was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career, producing a .328/.367/.456 slash line while stuffing the stat sheet. Arraez has 21 doubles, seven triples and four home runs with 35 RBI. He has even stolen eight bases without being caught.

His approach at the plate fits exactly what the Rays do. He doesn’t strike out, with only 16 in 407 plate appearances, and constantly puts the ball in play. A 7.9% whiff rate and 3.9% strikeout rate are both in the 100th percentile.

That fits right in with the Tampa Bay game plan, as they have the lowest strikeout rate in the MLB.

Adding someone who gets on base as frequently as Arraez would help lengthen the Rays’ lineup. Right now, they are overly reliant on designated hitter Yandy Diaz, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero to carry the offense.

The batting title race is heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A1C2ecF7nh — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2026

Bringing in another impact player at the plate would provide them with more RBI opportunities and make opposing pitchers work a little harder. His style of play isn’t for every team, but it would be a seamless fit in Tampa Bay.

On top of that, he has turned himself into a very good defender. In previous years, keeping Arraez in the lineup was sometimes a detriment because of how little impact he made with the glove at second base and first base.

This year, Arraez has turned himself into an elite defender. His +8 Fielding Run Value is in the 97th percentile in the MLB. He has made a positive impact all around, with a +2 Baserunning Run Value being in the 88th percentile and his +12 Batting Run Value being in the 80th percentile.