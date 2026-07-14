SF Giants Slugger Seen as a Potential Backup Plan for Rays at Trade Deadline

With the All-Star break here for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has the best record in the American League and are going to be focused on being the best they can for October baseball.

While expectations might not have been high for the team coming into the year, the Rays have proven in the first half to be one of the best teams in the entire league.

Even though they have played very well, there is always room for improvement, and Tampa Bay is no different. If the team is going to be able to accomplish big things, one of the main areas that they should be seeking to address is their lineup.

Coming into the season, there were some concerns about this group, and while they do have some high-end talent, the depth of the lineup has been questioned. Furthermore, with a couple of positions that are really lacking offensively, the Rays will have a few clear spots that they could look to upgrade. Two of those areas are right in the middle of their infield.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about some potential options for the Rays at the trade deadline, with San Francisco Giants slugger Luis Arraez being a potential backup plan for the team.

Arraez Would Be Strong Addition

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) tosses his bat after drawing a walk against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks might be the preferred target for the Rays this summer, Arraez might be the more realistic choice. The Diamondbacks are currently in a much better position than the Giants, and San Francisco has pretty much made everyone available.

When looking at what Arraez could bring to the table for the Rays, they would be getting one of the best contact hitters in the game. So far this year, he has slashed .330/.369/.460 with four home runs and 35 RBI.

The offensive numbers are really fantastic for Arraez once again, and he was a deserving All-Star for the National League this year. For the Rays, adding him into a lineup with Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero, and Jonathan Aranda would make this unit look pretty good, and he would be a strong table setter for these run-producers.

Furthermore, with him being on just a one-year deal, the cost to get him shouldn’t be astronomical. Overall, while he might not be their number one target, he certainly makes sense and would be an upgrade for the team at a position of need.