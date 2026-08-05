Freddy Peralta Ready To Prove Rays Right in Debut Against Rockies

The Tampa Bay Rays made several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the one that garnered the most attention was their acquisition of Freddy Peralta.

When Tarik Skubal was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rays had to look elsewhere for starting pitching help. They pivoted to the New York Mets, landing Peralta for a package of three prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill.

It can be argued that Tampa Bay overpaid, especially when compared to what other starting pitcher rentals went for on the trade market. Not to mention, he has also struggled this season with the Mets.

However, the Rays are confident in the player they are getting, and he has the opportunity to prove them right in his debut against the Colorado Rockies.

Rays are confident in Freddy Peralta's track record

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Freddy is a proven major league starter with high-stakes experience and a strong track record. Adding a pitcher and competitor of his caliber strengthens our team as we push forward,” said Erik Neander, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times on X.

A starting pitcher became a sizable need for Tampa Bay when Shane McClanahan landed on the injured list with a back injury. The team was already scouring the market for rotation reinforcements before he was sidelined.

Given the inexperience of the team as a whole when it comes to October baseball, having someone like Peralta in the clubhouse and taking the mound will be very helpful.

It is a tall order making a debut with a new team and a catcher having to pitch at Coors Field, but Peralta has the tools to succeed in any environment. It is up to pitching coach Kyle Snyder to help him rediscover those tools after struggling with New York.

#Rays Neander on Peralta: “Freddy is a proven major league starter with high-stakes experience and a strong track record. Adding a pitcher and competitor of his caliber strengthens our team as we push forward.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 2, 2026

Through 113.2 innings, Peralta has a 4.99 ERA and -0.2 bWAR after a career year in 2025 when he led the National League with 17 wins and had a 2.70 ERA and 5.5 bWAR.

He has already given up more runs, 71 total and 63 earned, in 2026 than he did across 176.2 innings last year, when he surrendered 54 total and 53 earned. 120 hits have been recorded against him this year after giving up only 124 all of last season.

Peralta has not performed well in 2026, but if there is a team that can get him back to that form, more closely resembling the person who was taking the mound in 2025, it is the Rays. Their track record speaks for itself.