Rays Are the Perfect Fit To Get Freddy Peralta on Track

One of the goals that the Tampa Bay Rays had heading into the MLB trade deadline was to find reinforcements for their starting rotation.

That was near the top of their to-do list even before Shane McClanahan went on the injured list with a back ailment. With him sidelined for at least a few starts, it became an even bigger need for the team to address.

While the Rays weren’t successful in their pursuit of Tarik Skubal, whom the Detroit Tigers traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they did find some starting pitching help in the form of Freddy Peralta.

Tampa Bay acquired him from the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill. They were the Nos. 15, 27 and 26 ranked prospects in the Rays’ system but are now all top-20 players with the Mets.

Rays have what it takes to get Freddy Peralta on track

Jun 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is easy to see why such a price tag would be viewed as an overpay by some, given how underwhelming Peralta’s performance was with New York this season. But if there is a team that can get him back on track, it is Tampa Bay.

“The Rays and their pitching room along with their advanced analytics, technology and Science make them a perfect landing spot for Peralta. If there is a way to get him back to his form of last year...this is an org that could do it,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic on X in a post.

There is a lengthy track record for the organization when it comes to developing pitchers. Whether it is converting a reliever into a starting pitcher or getting more out of a hurler who wasn’t producing previously, the Rays have an answer for it all.

It will be interesting to see if they can coax the 2025 version of Peralta out. He didn’t pitch well with the Mets, owning a 4.99 ERA and -0.2 bWAR across 113.2 innings, surrendering more runs and earned runs in 2026 than he did last year despite throwing 63 fewer innings.

The Rays and their pitching room along with their advanced analytics, technology and Science make them a perfect landing spot for Peralta. If there is a way to get him back to his form of last year...this is an org that could do it. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2026

Some underlying metrics are hard to ignore, such as the velocity on his fastball dropping slightly, his extension not being what it was last season, and his arm angle dropping, leading to less dynamic performance from his pitches.

That could be a mechanical tweak, something the Tampa Bay front office and coaching staff have certainly gone over. Going from his elite performance last year to what he has provided this year is a shockingly fast drop-off.

It is a worthwhile gamble for the Rays to take. Their history speaks for itself, and they are getting someone with front-end qualities for the final months of the season to help make a playoff push.

Should he get close to replicating his production from 2025, Tampa Bay becomes all the more dangerous.