Grading Overall Trade Deadline Performance for Rays

With the middle of August nearly here, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to be one of the best teams in baseball and are showing no signs of slowing down.

As the Rays get set to head home following a nine-game West Coast trip, the argument can be made that they are the hottest team in baseball once again.

Tampa Bay was able to go a perfect 9-0 on the West Coast trip against the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners, and Athletics. It is never easy for an East Coast team to head West and have a winning record, but the Rays once again continue to impress.

One of the reasons for the success of the team has been the moves that they made at the trade deadline. Tampa Bay was an aggressive team as expected, and they were able to improve their roster quite a bit. Now, it's a great time to look at how the team performed at the deadline overall.

Grading Overall Trade Deadline

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, the Rays were able to make multiple moves, and they have undoubtedly improved their team. Tampa Bay was able to add one notable player for the lineup, starting rotation, and bullpen.

This is certainly a fairly complete improvement for the team, with all of the additions having potential to help. For the lineup, they were able to get a massive upgrade behind the plate with Liam Hicks coming over from the Miami Marlins.

With multiple years left of team control, Hicks is a needed solution for the team behind the plate for the next several seasons.

Furthermore, in the rotation, they took a chance on Freddy Peralta, who just last year was one of the best pitchers in the National League. However, due to his struggles with the Mets this year, he was available for a very reasonable price as a rental player, and the Rays took advantage of that.

Rounding up the moves, Tampa Bay also added a nice arm for their bullpen in Tyler Wells. There is no such thing as having too many good arms for the bullpen, and the Rays upgraded nicely in that area as well.

Overall, while the team might not have made a massive splash, they were able to upgrade areas of need without having to part ways with some of their best prospects. It will be interesting to see if they should have done more, but it was a solid job by the Rays.

Grade: B+