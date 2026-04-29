How to Watch Rays Attempt Sweep of Guardians: Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to make it six straight wins on Tuesday night with a win over the Cleveland Guardians. In the win, they received another stellar performance from their starter, and the team has to be pleased with how they are performing right now.

With a win over the Guardians on Tuesday, the Rays have already won the road series regardless of what happens in the finale on Wednesday. However, after coming off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins last week, they will be looking to do the same against Cleveland.

On Tuesday, it was another fantastic outing by starter Nick Martinez. The right-hander was able to have his second straight really strong outing in a row, and he has seen his ERA drop to 1.70. After being brought in as a depth piece, Martinez pitching as well as he has is a major reason for the success of Tampa Bay thus far.

While the Rays have been winning at a high clip of late, it has been the pitching that has carried them. Hopefully, the lineup will be able to get going a bit more, but they have faced some tough pitchers. As the team goes for the sweep, here’s how to watch.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: April 29, 2026, 1:10 PM EDT

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Following the great performance by Martinez, the team will now be turning to their ace, Drew Rasmussen, with a chance for the sweep. The right-hander has been extremely good so far this year, allowing more than one earned run in one start.

With a 2-0 record and 2.45 ERA so far this season, Rasmussen looks like he is trending toward being an All-Star once again in the American League. In his last three starts, he has allowed just two earned runs, and the Guardians are going to have their work cut out for them in this one.

Taking the hill for Cleveland will be their talented right-hander, Gavin Williams. The 26-year-old has totaled a 4-1 record and 3.28 ERA so far this season. This has all the makings of another exciting pitching matchup in a series that has been pretty low scoring.

For the Rays, they will be seeking their seventh straight win and to keep up with the New York Yankees in the AL East race.