How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Guardians: Television, Stream, Radio

Following a sweep of the Minnesota Twins, the Tampa Bay Rays will be back in action on Monday, hoping to continue their strong start to the season.

After the offseason was concluded, it appeared like the American League East was going to be one of the best divisions in all of baseball. This was a group that sent three teams to the playoffs last year, and it was the Toronto Blue Jays who nearly won the World Series.

This season, things have not gotten off to a good start for most of the division. While the New York Yankees have been able to start off well, the rest of the expected contenders have not lived up to expectations.

The Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles are all under the .500 mark, and it has been the Rays who have stepped up and played really well. Now, following a good week, they will be looking to continue that momentum against the Cleveland Guardians. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: April 27, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick | David Richard-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Rays in this game will be their southpaw Steven Matz. The free agent signing of Tampa Bay this winter has three wins already this season, but some of the overall stats are a bit misleading for the impact that he has had on the team.

While the 4.81 ERA doesn’t indicate that he has pitched well, a poor outing in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds hurt his numbers in that area. However, with arguably four good starts to begin the campaign, he has been a really strong signing for the team so far.

On the hill for Cleveland will be their talented left-hander Parker Messick. The 25-year-old is a perfect 3-0 to start the season with a very impressive 1.76 ERA. Messick has yet to allow more than three runs in a game this year, and he will be a significant challenge for the Rays’ offense to try to get the best of.

With the Guardians hanging right around the .500 mark this season, this will be an opportunity for the Rays to continue to prove that they are a very good team and a true contender in the American League.