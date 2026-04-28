How to Watch Rays vs Guardians: Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays will be getting set for the second game of their series against the Cleveland Guardians. With a five-game winning streak after winning the opener, the Rays are once again playing well.

It has been a really strong start to the season for Tampa Bay, which is in second place in the American League East and very much in the contender conversation. On Monday, the Rays were able to secure a come-from-behind win thanks to some late offense and a really good start from Steven Matz.

The southpaw has been a great addition to the team so far, and the Rays seem to do well when he takes the mound. Furthermore, it was Ryan Vilade who helped spark the offense to get enough runs to secure the win. In the victory, he went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, including the eventual game-winner. Now, Tampa Bay will be seeking to make it six straight wins. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: April 28, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Rays in this one will be right-hander Nick Martinez. The veteran right-hander has quickly been recognized as a great addition in free agency for his hot start to the campaign, and he will be seeking to continue that on Tuesday night.

In his last start against his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, Martinez had the best start of the season for himself and any pitcher on the Rays. In the win, he totaled eight innings and allowed just one run.

Considering he was brought in to be a depth piece for the unit, he has been able to exceed all expectations so far. With a 2.10 ERA in five starts so far, Martinez has been one of the best pitchers in the rotation, and that is a major boost for the team.

For the Guardians, they will be sending 27-year-old right-hander Tanner Bibee to the mound. So far, it has not been a great start to the campaign for him, totaling a 0-3 record and 4.45 ERA. There have been a couple of inconsistencies along the way for him, and the Rays will be trying to keep him winless. Tuesday will present the Rays with a chance of winning the series already, and that will be the goal to extend their winning streak to six games.