How to Watch Rays vs Paul Skenes: Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, but it was undoubtedly a great stretch for the team. Now, they will be trying to get back on track in what will be one of the toughest matchups of the season.

Coming into their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Rays were riding high on a six-game winning streak after sweeping the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. With it being a bit early in the season, that strong stretch propelled them into first place in the American League East.

Despite a plethora of talent in the division, it is the Rays who reside in first place currently. This is certainly impressive considering that they have played a majority of their games on the road, proving that they can compete away from home.

Unfortunately, with the losing streak getting snapped, it was the offense that let them down. Against Bubba Chandler of the Pirates, they scored just one run. Furthermore, the bullpen also struggled a bit, spoiling a good start from Nick Martinez. Now, the team will be hoping to get back in the win column, but the matchup will be hard.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

When: Saturday, April 18th, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is going to be one of the better pitching matchups of the year in a game that the Rays are involved in, with some serious star power on the hill. For Tampa Bay, they will be sending right-hander Drew Rasmussen to the mound. The All-Star looked good in his first start back after welcoming a new addition to the family, and he rejoined the team in Pittsburgh yesterday to take the mound on Saturday.

So far, he has totaled a 1-0 record, 1.13 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. The numbers look fantastic so far for Rasmussen, and they will need him on his A-game in this one.

Taking the mound for the Pirates in this one is going to be the reigning NL Cy Young award winner, Paul Skenes. As one of the best in the game, Tampa Bay’s offense will be tested in this one. Overall, the numbers aren’t great for Skenes after a disastrous first game of the campaign. However, since then, he has looked like himself and is pitching at a high level.